Drop of Life by helenw2
Drop of Life

a lovely female blackbird visited my friends bird bath today, love the droplet.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
