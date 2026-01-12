Previous
Queen Maker by helenw2
Queen Maker

my friend Stephen taking baby bee grubs from their cells when they are only a day or so old and putting them into Queen cells that the worker bees will then know to feed royal jelly for their lifetime to create a new queen!
Helen Westerbeke

