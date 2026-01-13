Sign up
Photo 5417
Cue The Romance
these two looked happy in love on Lambton Quay.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs
ace
They spotted you. Did you send them the photo
January 13th, 2026
Helen Westerbeke
@onewing
I doubt they spotted me as I shoot from the hip while walking and it was very crowded. They were just looking that way and smiling which worked well for my image. I never know if a photo is going to work out and walk past people pretty quickly so don't stop and engage with people. You very much have to just shoot madly and hope you capture what you see.
January 13th, 2026
