Rainy Day Style by helenw2
Photo 5419

Rainy Day Style

love some icm on rainy days and look for umbrella's - this lady looked very stylish in the doom and gloom.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
