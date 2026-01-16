Previous
Backseat Driver by helenw2
Backseat Driver

this doggy was keeping an eye on us as we were in slow moving traffic on Transmission gully today.
Helen Westerbeke

Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
