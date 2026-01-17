Previous
Lichen It by helenw2
Lichen It

we were very happy to spot the Kingfisher at Zealandia today and I loved his perch on this lichen covered tree.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
I lichen it too. fav.
January 17th, 2026  
