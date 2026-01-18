Previous
Feed Me by helenw2
Photo 5422

Feed Me

spotted a baby pukeko with it's parents near my parents place today - too cute.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
