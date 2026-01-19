Sign up
Previous
Photo 5423
Fern Fan
stoked to spot a Tui sitting in a fern while visiting Nga Manu today - both icons of NZ.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
3
3
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th January 2026 10:27am
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! 🇳🇿
January 19th, 2026
julia
ace
Fantastic shot..fav
January 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
I just love these birds. Excellent detail fav
January 19th, 2026
