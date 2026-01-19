Previous
Fern Fan by helenw2
Photo 5423

Fern Fan

stoked to spot a Tui sitting in a fern while visiting Nga Manu today - both icons of NZ.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful! 🇳🇿
January 19th, 2026  
julia ace
Fantastic shot..fav
January 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
I just love these birds. Excellent detail fav
January 19th, 2026  
