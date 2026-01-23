Previous
The Other Side by helenw2
Photo 5427

The Other Side

These two were sitting on opposite sides of the same fence which I thought was very cute today in Trentham.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
