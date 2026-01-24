Previous
Rainy Day Rainbow by helenw2
Photo 5428

Rainy Day Rainbow

a real treat to see Rosella's in NZ as they are from Australia.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1487% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how have I not seen you here when you have so many photos? avidly following, your birdlife there is stunning
January 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
He is a long way from home isn't he.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact