Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5429
Track Star Jack
I met the lovely Jack today who was a good model for me running to and fro so I could get a lovely action shot!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5429
photos
79
followers
71
following
1487% complete
View this month »
5422
5423
5424
5425
5426
5427
5428
5429
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th January 2026 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Wonderful action shot. Well done.
January 25th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Wow - great image and pov
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close