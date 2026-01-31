Previous
The Virgin Queen by helenw2
Photo 5435

The Virgin Queen

my friend Stephen is in queen making mode as one has reached old age. This one flew out of the hive shortly after I photographed it so we are hoping that she came back!
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact