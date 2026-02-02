Previous
Peak to Peak by helenw2
Peak to Peak

put my macro lens to the test today with trying to capture a very small creature - was difficult to get the ant sharp, but pretty happy with this shot.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
