Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5437
Peak to Peak
put my macro lens to the test today with trying to capture a very small creature - was difficult to get the ant sharp, but pretty happy with this shot.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5437
photos
79
followers
71
following
1489% complete
View this month »
5430
5431
5432
5433
5434
5435
5436
5437
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd February 2026 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close