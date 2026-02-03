Previous
Rain Runners by helenw2
Photo 5438

Rain Runners

rained all day again today, these two got caught just as it really started getting torrential as I walked back to my office.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Carole G ace
What a summer!
February 3rd, 2026  
Babs ace
I got caught like this this morning as I walked across the road to a U3A class. It suddenly poured for all of about 5 minutes. It could have waited until I got inside.
February 3rd, 2026  
