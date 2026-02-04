Previous
Berrylicious by helenw2
lovely time with a bunch of Kereru eating berries in the Trentham tree today.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Great shot of a Kereru snacking on a Totara berry.
February 4th, 2026  
