Previous
Paddle Wars by helenw2
Photo 5442

Paddle Wars

visited Hokowhitu lagoon to photograph birds but found the Black Paddles - our national canoe polo team doing trials which was fun to shoot.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's a great action shot!
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact