Photo 5447
Close Encounters
stoked to get the other two ladies crossing each other as I snapped the two ladies on the left.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th February 2026 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
Great street shot. How long a lens are you using? Or do you just get close?
February 12th, 2026
Helen Westerbeke
@yorkshirekiwi
I shoot from the hip with a standard lens and it was from quite far away, so a bit of a crop as no time to raise to my face and zoom in
February 12th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Good One! You were quick on the draw.
February 12th, 2026
