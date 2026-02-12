Previous
Close Encounters by helenw2
Photo 5447

Close Encounters

stoked to get the other two ladies crossing each other as I snapped the two ladies on the left.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Carole G ace
Great street shot. How long a lens are you using? Or do you just get close?
February 12th, 2026  
Helen Westerbeke
@yorkshirekiwi I shoot from the hip with a standard lens and it was from quite far away, so a bit of a crop as no time to raise to my face and zoom in
February 12th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Good One! You were quick on the draw.
February 12th, 2026  
