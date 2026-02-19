Previous
Kaihoihoi Oasis by helenw2
Kaihoihoi Oasis

a beautiful spot north of Karamea where I picked hubby and his friends up at the end of the Heaphy Track.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Gorgeous .. water colour tones
February 19th, 2026  
