Walkabout by helenw2
Walkabout

this is a famous tree in Karamea known as the Walking Tree, was pleased to capture it on a rainy day with all the mist covering the background.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Love this tree.. great in mono.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely composition it is amazing on black fav
February 20th, 2026  
