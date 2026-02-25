Previous
The Rooftop by helenw2
Photo 5460

The Rooftop

loved the angles here on a restaurant in the centre of Nelson and was stoked to capture a seagull flyby at just the right place with its wing pointing right into the middle of the shot!
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Well caught.
February 25th, 2026  
