The Mortician by helenw2
The Mortician

This worker bee is attempting to remove a dead drone bee from their hive.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
