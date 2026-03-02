Sign up
Previous
Photo 5465
The Weary Traveller
This lady looked a bit travel weary with all her gear at Welly Railway Station.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd March 2026 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Certainly looks a little 'Over it'.. Hope her day improved.
March 2nd, 2026
