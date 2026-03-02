Previous
The Weary Traveller by helenw2
Photo 5465

The Weary Traveller

This lady looked a bit travel weary with all her gear at Welly Railway Station.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Certainly looks a little 'Over it'.. Hope her day improved.
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact