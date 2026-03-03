Previous
Underground by helenw2
Photo 5466

Underground

I work in a new building now and have a different way to get to and from the railway station, just loved all the light in this scene as I came down the stairs.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

