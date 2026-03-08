Previous
Rural Rest by helenw2
Photo 5471

Rural Rest

love this tree at Ohariu Valley, had a lovely sprinkling of sheep in all the right places today.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Dianne ace
Gorgeous. One of our camera club subjects is minimalist landscape. This is just that!
March 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
A beautiful PoV… wonderful nature with happy sheep…
March 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great layers too
March 8th, 2026  
