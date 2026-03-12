Previous
Welcome Home by helenw2
Welcome Home

photographed this cat a few times and learnt his name today - Nando - I always look out for him on my way home - very cute
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
