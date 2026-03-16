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Tokyo Girl by helenw2
Photo 5478

Tokyo Girl

second time I've spotted this girl in this outfit on Lambton Quay, very Tokyo
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stepping out in style!
March 16th, 2026  
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