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Previous
Photo 5483
Ballerina
a gorgeous South Is Robin on Motorua Is - just loved the reflection and flayed out feathers.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
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X-T5
Taken
21st March 2026 10:48am
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