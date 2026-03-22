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Sonic by helenw2
Photo 5484

Sonic

very little luck with the Hectors dolphins in the Marlborough sounds above the water, but I quite like the abstract look of them underwater.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2026  
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