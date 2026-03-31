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Previous
Photo 5493
Doggy Tea Party
so cute on Lambton Quay
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
31st March 2026 10:57am
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