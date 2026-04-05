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Photo 5498
Arisen
some icm on our church cross created the perfect effect to illustrate Easter Sunday.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th April 2026 12:29pm
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