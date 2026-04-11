Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5504
11Apr Fancy Feet
so many doggies out and about at Titahi Bay beach today, I had a great time shooting them all and loved the footwork mirrored here.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5504
photos
77
followers
69
following
1507% complete
View this month »
5497
5498
5499
5500
5501
5502
5503
5504
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th April 2026 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Lovely shot
April 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close