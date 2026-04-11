Previous
11Apr Fancy Feet by helenw2
Photo 5504

11Apr Fancy Feet

so many doggies out and about at Titahi Bay beach today, I had a great time shooting them all and loved the footwork mirrored here.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely shot
April 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact