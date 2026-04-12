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Roadster by helenw2
Photo 5505

Roadster

hubby spotted this awesome doggie on the way home today and I was glad I had my camera to hand as usual for these situations! motion blur added in.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant. fav
April 12th, 2026  
julia ace
Lol
April 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good job om the adition of motion blur.
April 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that hair blowing! totally illegal here so a real surprise to see this
April 12th, 2026  
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