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Previous
Photo 5505
Roadster
hubby spotted this awesome doggie on the way home today and I was glad I had my camera to hand as usual for these situations! motion blur added in.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th April 2026 1:57pm
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Babs
ace
Ha ha brilliant. fav
April 12th, 2026
julia
ace
Lol
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good job om the adition of motion blur.
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that hair blowing! totally illegal here so a real surprise to see this
April 12th, 2026
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