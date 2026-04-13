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Good Listener by helenw2
Photo 5506

Good Listener

loved this on Lambton Quay today.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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