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Second Thoughts by helenw2
Photo 5507

Second Thoughts

this lady seemed not too sure about her lunch purchase while standing in the sunlight.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Good photo - she does look a dubious about her lunch!
April 14th, 2026  
kali ace
I'm not keen on sushi either lol
April 14th, 2026  
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