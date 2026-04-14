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Previous
Photo 5507
Second Thoughts
this lady seemed not too sure about her lunch purchase while standing in the sunlight.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th April 2026 11:04am
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
Good photo - she does look a dubious about her lunch!
April 14th, 2026
kali
ace
I'm not keen on sushi either lol
April 14th, 2026
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