Previous
In The Pink by helenw2
Photo 5509

In The Pink

the tunnel at Welly Railway station is all covered in pink with eyes at the moment for some advertising and I was stoked to capture a lady in pink walking past!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Very convenient of her to add to your lovely photo!
April 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact