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At Ease by helenw2
Photo 5511

At Ease

found my lovely brown horse again in Ohariu Valley under his same tree
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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