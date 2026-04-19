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Pecking Order by helenw2
Photo 5512

Pecking Order

bit of fun with chickens today
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details

Wylie ace
love that look!
April 19th, 2026  
kali ace
great eye-level shot
April 19th, 2026  
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