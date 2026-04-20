Return to Sender

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Photo 5513
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met the lovely Charlie at the park today and had a lovely time panning him running with his ball.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th April 2026 11:20am
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