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Storm Bunker Coordinator by helenw2
Photo 5514

Storm Bunker Coordinator

Wellington is in a State of Emergency with lots of flooding in the region and we are all encouraged to stay at home. Snowy was happy to have mummy at home and was supervising the storm bunker activities.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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