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Fuchsia Fan by helenw2
Photo 5515

Fuchsia Fan

a fantail came to visit from friends garden today, wish I had changed my angle slightly to get the legs right on the 2 fuchsia but they move so quick you're lucky to get what you get - haha
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Wylie ace
A pretty good effort to get it like this at all! Maybe PS the fuchsias!
April 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it. Really looks as though the fuschias are the birds feet
April 22nd, 2026  
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