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Security Check by helenw2
Photo 5517

Security Check

one of the owners of our local camera shop bought in his blue heeler dog Buey, who was gorgeous so just had to take his photo - he was busy checking out each customer in the shop.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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