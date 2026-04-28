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Photo 5521
Shady
lots of sunnies today on Lambton Quay
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th April 2026 11:59am
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