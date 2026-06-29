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Previous
Photo 5581
Over the Edge
I am afraid of heights and couldn't do what these abseiling workers do!
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th June 2026 10:20am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Me either
June 29th, 2026
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