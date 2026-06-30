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Puppy Dog Eyes by helenw2
Photo 5582

Puppy Dog Eyes

was stoked to sit next to guide dog Bea today on the train, she was gorgeous and looked up at me with her big puppy dog eyes!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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