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Previous
Photo 5583
Fifty Shades of Grey
Charlie rolling on his back again for me - I always love it when he is on grey!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st July 2026 2:47pm
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