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Fifty Shades of Grey by helenw2
Photo 5583

Fifty Shades of Grey

Charlie rolling on his back again for me - I always love it when he is on grey!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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