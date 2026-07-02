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Ladies in Waiting by helenw2
Photo 5584

Ladies in Waiting

loved these ladies all in a row at Welly Station
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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