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Liquid Gold by helenw2
Photo 5586

Liquid Gold

been a while since visiting the beehives, enjoyed some honey and had fun shooting this lady drinking some before I guzzled it!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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