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The Hand that Feeds by helenw2
Photo 5589

The Hand that Feeds

came across these two rascals again at Welly station, this time I got to meet their dad as he came out to see them, they were so excited to see him. bit slow on shutter speed, but I like the feel.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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