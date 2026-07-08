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The Waxeye Tree by helenw2
Photo 5590

The Waxeye Tree

lots of silvereyes hanging around my friends bird feeder which made working on getting multiples lots of fun.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 8th, 2026  
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