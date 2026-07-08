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Previous
Photo 5590
The Waxeye Tree
lots of silvereyes hanging around my friends bird feeder which made working on getting multiples lots of fun.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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1
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365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th July 2026 11:06am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 8th, 2026
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