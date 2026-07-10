Previous
Bejewelled Beast by helenw2
Photo 5592

Bejewelled Beast

my first weta, he was so cool sitting on the fence at Staglands with all his droplets in the rain
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact